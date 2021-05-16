Auto workers at Virginia Volvo plant reject tentative deal

DUBLIN, Va. (AP) — The United Auto Workers say union employees at a Volvo plant in Virginia have rejected a tentative labor agreement. Members at the assembly operations facility in Dublin will continue working as they negotiate the terms of the deal. Volvo Trucks North America says about 2,900 people who work at the plant are represented by the union. Negotiations for a new five-year deal began in February. A tentative agreement was reached April 30 following a workers’ strike. Volvo says the 1.6 million-square-foot Dublin plant is its largest truck manufacturing facility in the world.