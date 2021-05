BECKLEY, W.Va (WVVA)- The high school basketball season officially wrapped up on Sunday afternoon at the Beley Raleigh Convention Center.

Ten local high school basketball players competed in the Scott Brown Classic state all-star game. The Class AAAA all-stars took down the all-stars of Class A, AA, and AAA in a high-scoring 113-103 game. Kaiden Pack from Greenbrier West led all scorers with 22 points.