Feature film shot at Beckley’s Ambrosia Inn wraps up filming

BECKLEY, W. VA. (WVVA) - Ambrosia, the film set and centered around Beckley's historic Ambrosia Inn wrapped up filming on Saturday.

Crew members said the shoot lasted 12 days and consisted entirely of West Virginia based talent and crew members.

Shane Pierce and David Gravely are co-writers and directors on the film.

They said there is talent in this area and they wanted to give opportunities to people who work in film, so they wouldn't have to leave the area to find work in the industry.

"It's great to see the art come here to exist and to have this experience. Instead of having to go somewhere else to have that experience. That;s been really important," said Pierce.

"We're doing things to keep people here, and give them an outlet, in Beckley, they dont even have to travel anywhere in West Virginia if they're from here we give them something to do," said gravely.

The film is a comedy that follows a group of eccentric characters who all meet when spending a weekend at the inn.

Pierce added, completion of the film would not have been possible without the community's support.

They are hoping to release and do a premiere for the film next year.