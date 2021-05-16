Greenbrier East High School student named finalist for Presidential Scholar program

LEWISBURG, W. VA. (WVVA) - A Greenbrier East High School student is one of 161 finalists across the United States for the National Presidential Scholar Award.

Earlier this year, Kendra Goeddert was selected as a semi-finalist for the program.

Now, she was only one of three students in West Virginia to have been selected as a finalist.

Goeddert said she is honored and surprised to have been chosen for this award.

She added that being chosen as a finalist, wouldn't have been possible without the support of her adopted family.

"The things I've achieved because of them um it really is all because of them," said Goeddert. "You know, I may have been smart, and I may have done you know everything right in school but if I hadn't had moved in with them two years ago, none of it would've been possible."



She added being selected as a finalist will help her get jobs in the future, and set her up for success in her future career.

