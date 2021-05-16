In rural America, census takers relied more on neighbors

The U.S. Census Bureau has released its first data-quality measurements from the 2020 census. An Associated Press review has found patterns that may point to red flags. In Alaska, West Virginia and other rural states, census takers relied more on neighbors and landlords for information about a home’s residents. In states with dense populations in the Mid-Atlantic region like New Jersey and New York, they were more likely to come away from a household without basic information on race, sex and ethnic background. It’s too early to reach conclusions about accuracy, but poorer quality data can come from relying on proxies and headcounts without demographic information.