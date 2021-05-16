Israeli military targets home of Gaza’s top Hamas leader

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military says it has targeted the home of Gaza’s top Hamas leader after nearly a week of heavy airstrikes and rocket fire into Israel from the territory ruled by the Islamic militant group. An army spokesman told Israel’s army radio that the military targeted the home of Yehiyeh Sinwar, the most senior Hamas leader inside the territory, who is likely in hiding. Hamas and the Islamic Jihad militant group have acknowledged 20 fighters killed since the fighting broke out Monday, while Israel says the real number is far higher.