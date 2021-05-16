Dozens hurt in bleacher collapse at Israeli synagogue

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli medics say dozens of people have been hurt in a bleacher collapse in a West Bank synagogue. The bleacher was packed with ultra-Orthodox worshippers and collapsed during prayers at the beginning of a major Jewish holiday. The Magen David Adom rescue service says some 60 people were hurt, including 10 in serious or critical condition. Rescue workers are on the scene, treating the injured and taking people to the hospital. The collapse comes weeks after 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews were killed in a stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel.