Police chief, man accused of shooting him out of hospital

NORTON, Va. (AP) — Both the police chief of a small Virginia city and a man accused of shooting him have been released from a hospital. The Bristol Herald Courier reports Norton Police Chief James Lane was discharged from the Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee, where he was airlifted after suffering multiple gunshot wounds while responding to a shoplifting call May 7. Police have said Lane and another officer on the scene returned fire, striking the suspect, identified as James Dyer Buckland of Pound, Virginia. Buckland faces several charges, including attempted capital murder.

