Pope urges peace, unity during special Mass for Myanmar

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is celebrating a special Mass for the people of Myanmar following the country’s military takeover. He is praying for peace, unity and for God to “set us free from evil’s power.”A few hundred people, many of them students and religious sisters from Myanmar, joined Francis in St. Peter’s Basilica for the service on Sunday. Francis urged the country’s small Christian community to keep the faith, work for peace and not allow small conflicts to turn into big divisions.