State Police looking for man missing from Wyoming County

SUN HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) The family of a missing Wyoming County man is seeking the public's help.



The disappearance of Austin Cline is now under investigation by the Jesse Detachment of the West Virginia State Police. Cline has not been seen at his home in Sun Hill since May 6th.



At the time of his disappearance, his mother said Cline was wearing black sweatpants, a grey sweatshirt, and a black backpack.



His mother also said Cline has a tattoo of a skull on his left forearm. He has another tattoo of a star on his right elbow and a tattoo of a dreamcatcher on his arm.



Anyone with information on Cline's whereabouts is urged to contact the Jesse detachment at 304-682-4717.



Cline's family is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to his safe return.