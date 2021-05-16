Staying unsettled over the next couple of days, ahead of MAJOR WARM UP into mid week

An upper-level disturbance continues to allow for a cloudy and rainy afternoon and evening across the two Virginias. Luckily, today has not been a wash out, however, we have been dealing with occasional stray showers throughout the day.

Showers will become less widespread overnight, but a stray shower will still be possible. Temperatures will fall into the low-mid 50s.

A warm front will scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms to begin the work week on both Monday and Tuesday.

Monday will start with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Very similar to what we are seeing Sunday afternoon. Scattered showers will continue into Monday afternoon, with perhaps enough instability for a few thunderstorms as well.

High temperatures will be in the 60s Monday, with more clouds than sun. Anticipate a few isolated showers into Monday night, with lows dropping into the low-mid 50s.

We might see a little more sunshine for Tuesday, but scattered showers and storms will remain a possibility as the warm front will linger over the region. High temperatures will be a little warmer on Tuesday, with most spots getting back into the 70s.

A very strong upper-level ridge of high pressure will build into the two Virginias for mid and late week. Bringing some of the warmest air we have seen in over a year. We are talking about 80s making a powerful return to our viewing area.

