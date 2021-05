BECKLEY, W.Va (WVVA)- In back-to-back do-or-die games, West Virginia State took down Concord to win the MEC Championship.

In Game 1, Concord jumped to a 2-1 lead in the second inning, but the Yellow Jackets' big 7th inning will them on to a 9-3 victory.

In Game 2, West Virginia State never trailed once in route to another 9-3 victory, and the MEC title.

Concord finishes the year with an overall record of 18-23.