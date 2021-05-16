Witnesses: Man who killed Arkansas woman lured out neighbors

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man who authorities say fatally shot an 87-year-old neighbor was trying to lure residents of his apartment complex outside before someone shot and killed him. That’s what neighbors tell KFSM television station. Janey Peugh, who lives at the complex, says, “He was yelling and screaming: ‘You guys get out here, come out here, everyone get out of this building right now.’” Police in Fort Smith, Arkansas, say that after 26-year-old Zachary Arnold shot Lois Hicks on Saturday morning, he continued to shoot at neighboring apartments with a semi-automatic rifle. Police say another resident retrieved a hunting rifle and fatally shot Arnold.