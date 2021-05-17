2 tire collection events coming this month in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection says tire collection events are being held this month in two counties. A collection event in Summers County will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday on Grace Street next to Gore’s Auto Body in Hinton. The second event will be in Greenbrier County from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 27 at the Greenbrier County Landfill in Lewisburg. The department’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan is hosting the collection events. Each person may dispose of up to 10 car or light truck tires, which must be off the rims.