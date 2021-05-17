AP’s top editor calls for probe into Israeli airstrike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press’ top editor is calling for an independent investigation into the Israeli airstrike that targeted and destroyed a Gaza City building housing the AP, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media. AP’s executive editor, Sally Buzbee, says the Israeli government has yet to provide clear evidence supporting its attack, which leveled the 12-story al-Jalaa tower. The Israeli military has claimed that Hamas used the building for a military intelligence office and weapons development, and a spokesman says Israel is compiling evidence for the U.S. The media watchdog Reporters Without Borders is asking the International Criminal Court to investigate the bombing as a possible war crime.