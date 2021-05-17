Bentley to transition from Bobcats to Mountain Lions

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Summers County track senior Baylee Bentley signed her National Letter of Intent to run for Concord University on Monday afternoon.

Bentley has run the 1600 meter, the 4 x 800 meter relay as well as some other longer events during her Bobcat career. While she's unsure exactly what she will run in Athens, she's excited about finding the right fit with the Mountain Lion team.

"I've met the coach -- he's really nice," she said. "I've met some of the athletes there, as well. It's a really good program -- and Coach Star[liper] went there as well and he seemed to really enjoy it."

Bentley hopes to study something in the field of science beginning this fall at Concord.