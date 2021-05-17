PCH Bluefield emergency room still open while dorms are under construction.

BLUEFIELD W.VA (WVVA)- Nearly a year ago, Bluefield regional hospital was shutdown during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital shutdown all ancillary and inpatient services in July 2020. Princeton Community Hospital immediately opened up a standalone emergency room to service the Bluefield community.

Bluefield State College then went on to purchase part of the building to build student housing in the inpatient areas. This led to confusion on whether or not the whole hospital was closed.

Human Resources Director of Princeton Community Hospital set the record straight for the public.

"Only the impatient areas are closed. We still have those ER services and all those support services that go along with it. So we're here to take care of the needs of the community."

The ER at Bluefield Regional is currently open 24/7. The construction of the dorms is set to be completed in the fall of 2021.