PCH Bluefield celebrates EMS appreciation week

BLUEFIELD, W.VA (WVVA)- This week is national EMS week celebrated from May 16th till May 22nd.

Hospitals both nationally and locally will honor and recognize these first responders who have helped so many lives in the two Virginias.

Today at PCH Bluefield, EMS workers were greeted with gifts as they came into work. Hospital leaders took the time to acknowledge what these front line workers do day in and day out, as a tangible show of appreciation.

Chief of operations for the Bluefield Rescue squad Sean Cantrell, spoke to the nature of which front line workers operate.

"It's real personal to us because unlike the ER or the hospital we come into your home. We visit family a lot more, and we deal with a lot more families than the facilities do so it becomes more personal to us."

Director of Emergency Service for PCH Bluefield Kevin Saunders, expressed how important front line workers are. "I think it goes a long way because, they are definitely the unsung hero's of the community. They're out there Twenty-four-seven, walking into scenes that they have no idea what they are walking into. We're very grateful for what they do."

For more ways to support your local EMS. Visit the NAEMT website.