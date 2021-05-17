Chileans favored independents to draft a new constitution

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chileans favored left-leaning independent candidates in electing an assembly that will draft a new constitution, replacing the one imposed in the 1980s during the military dictatorship. In a major blow to the traditional political forces in Chile, official results released Monday showed the weekend voting for the 155-member constitutional assembly gave 48 seats to independent candidates, most of them identified with leftist ideology. The next biggest group was the governing center-right coalition, with 37 seats, and then the Communist Party with 28. Fifteen seats went to another leftist coalition, and 17 were reserved for Indigenous people. But the various groups will have limitations on getting their full goals into the new constitution, because a two-thirds agreement is required.