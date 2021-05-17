City where Daunte Wright shot to vote on policing changes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Leaders in the Minneapolis suburb where a police officer fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April could vote Saturday on a resolution that would put the city on track to making major changes to its policing practices. The resolution, backed by Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, would create new divisions of unarmed civilian employees to handle non-moving traffic violations and respond to mental health crises. While the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota supports the proposed changes, law enforcement organizations have raised concerns, saying parts of the resolution conflict with state law and will put public safety at risk.