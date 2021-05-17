Details on local council finances filed in Boy Scouts case

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for the Boy Scouts of America have submitted a revised reorganization plan as they continue to work toward a goal of emerging from bankruptcy this fall. The new court filings include details about the finances and real estate holdings of the BSA’s local councils. The Boy Scouts have said the councils would contribute at least $425 million into a trust for men who were molested as youngsters decades ago by scout leaders. But attorneys for abuse victims have said the Boy Scouts have not provided enough details for victims to decide whether the plan is fair.