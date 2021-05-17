Divergent paths lead Celtics, Wizards into play-in matchup

BOSTON (AP) — The Eastern Conference play-in tournament game between the No. 7 Celtics and No. 8 Wizards is a matchup of teams that ended the season on completely different paths. Washington opened the season 3-12 and was on hiatus for two weeks in January because of coronavirus-related issues before rallying to finish the season 17-6. Boston ambled to the end of its schedule, following up a season-best, six-game win streak by dropping 10 of its final 15. The winner will enter the playoffs as No. 7 seed and get a first-round matchup with second-seeded Brooklyn.