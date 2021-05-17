EU, US agree to temporarily suspend tariffs in steel dispute

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and the United States have decided to temporarily suspend measures at the heart of a steel tariff dispute that is seen as one of the major trade issues dividing the two sides. EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis says, with the decision, “we are walking the talk in our efforts to reboot the transatlantic relationship.” The issue goes back to the tariffs that then-President Donald Trump slapped on EU steel and aluminum, which enraged Europeans and other allies by calling their metals a threat to U.S. national security. U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with EU leaders in mid-June to discuss a new relationship.