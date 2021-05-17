Ex-rebel capitalizes on Colombia unrest by showing restraint

MIAMI (AP) — A former rebel leader in Colombia who would undo antinarcotics cooperation with the U.S. is looking to capitalize on the biggest antigovernment unrest in decades and ride it to the presidency next year. In a long political career that included a stint as Bogota’s mayor, Sen. Gustavo Petro has earned a reputation as Colombia’s perennial rabble-rouser with a silver tongue admired — when not feared — by friends and foes alike. But he’s adopted a decidedly low-key approach to recent protests, apparently believing that he must win over some conservative skeptics to prevail in what would be his third run for Colombia’s presidency.