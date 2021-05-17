Fayette County sees high vaccinations rates among students

FAYETTE COUNTY, W. VA. (WVVA) - Now that there is COVID-19 vaccine approval for the 12-15 age group, school systems are working to get students in that age group vaccinated.

Anita Stewart, Health Officer at the Fayette County Health Department, said since this announcement they have vaccinated 125 people in that age group.

"I've been very proud of our 12 to 15 year olds for really showing up to get our vaccinations to help keep our community safe," said Stewart.

Some of the students we spoke to at Oak Hill High School who have recieved their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine said community safety was a major source of motivation for their vaccination, especially when they thought about their families.

"I got it to protect my grandparents, and the people around me who may be more at risk than I am," said Wyatt Oxley.

"My mom's immune system is not very great, so I figured I may as well help her out and the community too," said Zoey Hall.

Gary Hough, Fayette County's Schools Superintendent, said having students vaccinated will keep them in class and out of quarantine.

""The idea that a student would have to miss out on in person school is a major issue," said Hough. "We deal with concerns when it comes to extra cirricular acitivities, athletics and band etc. Having to quarantine students out that cant participate in that weekly activity, all those things are really important to not have to do that with our students."

Two other students we spoke said being able to stay in sports was their motivation for getting the vaccine.

"It was important because I play sports. I play soccer, basketball and tennis, and I wanted to feel protected and protect my friends and family members," said Bethany Roseik.

"It was the right thing to do, and to protect me and my parents and my grandparents, and I play on the baseball team," said Connor Smith.

For other students, it was the desire for things to go back to normal that led to their desire to get vaccinated.

"I want everything to go back to normal, I miss going to my family's house, and I miss Christmas with my family," said Melia Price.

"I wanted to get back to being around family and hugging grandparents and stuff like that, just to keep them safe," said Johnathan Williams.

"I do believe it will help us get back to normal and do the things that we want to do," said D'anna Perez.

Stewart said she thinks this desire to go back to pre-pandemic life and make a difference is what inspired many students to get vaccinated.

"If we could get the 20, 30, 40 population to kind of follow suit or for families to come together and get vaccinated, I think we're going to be that much closer to where we need to be to be safe as a community," said Stewart.