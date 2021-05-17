German Greens want more rail travel, fewer domestic flights

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s environmentalist Greens party wants to boost rail travel at the expense of domestic flights to help the country achieve its goal of sharply reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The Greens’ candidate for chancellorship in this year’s national election said Monday that her party would reduce government subsidies for air travel to create a level playing-field for rail companies. The plans drew criticism from her conservative rival, who accused her of “populist demands.” Tabloid newspapers have also suggested that Germans won’t be able to fly to Mallorca anymore if the Greens get their way. The Greens leader, whose party is leading in recent polls, said she isn’t seeking an outright ban and that “everyone will continue to be able to fly on holiday.”