ICC prosecutor hopes for new US relations after sanctions

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has expressed appreciation to the Biden administration for lifting sanctions against her and another ICC official, saying her office “hopes to establish a new relationship with the United States.” Fatou Bensouda told a virtual U.N. Security Council meeting Monday that she welcomed the reversal of the “unprecedented measures.” The sanctions were imposed under President Donald Trump over the court’s investigations into alleged war crimes by the U.S. in Afghanistan and by U.S. ally Israel in Palestinian territories. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced April 2 that the sanctions were lifted.