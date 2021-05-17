ICC prosecutor urges Libya to hand over Gadhafi’s son

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is urging Libya’s new interim government to arrest the son of longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. Fatou Bensouda also is calling for mercenaries and foreign fighters to leave the North African nation without delay, warning that they could face prosecution by the tribunal for atrocity crimes. She told the U.N. Security Council on Monday that the ICC continues to receive “concerning information about ongoing crimes, ranging from disappearances and arbitrary detention to murder, torture and sexual and gender-based violence.” She pointed to serious crimes allegedly committed in official and unofficial detention facilities.