Lawyer: US approves release of oldest Guantanamo prisoner

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for the oldest prisoner at the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, says authorities have approved his release after more than 16 years in custody. Attorney Shelby-Sullivan Bennis says she was notified Monday that the prison review board determined 73-year-old Saifullah Paracha is deemed to no longer pose a threat to U.S. security. The native of Pakistan has been held at Guantanamo since 2004 for suspected links to al-Qaida but was never charged. Paracha lived in the U.S. and owned property in New York. He suffers from a number of ailments including diabetes and a heart condition. It’s unclear when he’d return to his homeland. The Pentagon has not commented.