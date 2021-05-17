Marchand scores in OT, Bruins beat Capitals to even series

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored 39 seconds into overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 and even the East Division first-round series at a game apiece. Marchand was Boston’s OT hero in a game in which he made more noise for taking post-whistle penalties than producing. The Bruins’ leading scorer, who ranked third in the NHL in points, looked more like himself on the one-timer he ripped past Craig Anderson in overtime. Taylor Hall tied it with 2:49 left in regulation for the Bruins. Game 3 is Wednesday night in Boston.