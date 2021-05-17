No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service?

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Late last week, the CDC lifted the mask recommendation for those who have been fully vaccinated. Governors of both Virginia and West Virginia followed suit. But that doesn't mean you can toss the face covering in the trash just yet. Businesses can still require them.



"People need to understand that the business has the right to enforce the no shirt, no shoes, no mask if they would like. Ultimately it's about public safety. Some businesses have lost employees due to COVID for weeks at a time and it's important to follow their wishes," explained Robert Dunlap, a legal expert in Beckley.



Instead of a statewide mandate, it is now up to each business to decide. Dunlap said there could possibly be consequences for those who refuse to respect the business' policies.



"You could be asked to leave, and if you don't leave, arrested for trespassing."



Can businesses ask for proof of vaccination? Right now, he said that remains a grey area of the law that could soon play out in the court system.



"Ultimately, where are we going to stop at this? Are we going to require people to show their vaccination cards? I have no idea where this lands. But we need to be mindful of each shop and what the mandates are for the shop," said Dunlap.