Poet Carl Phillips wins $75,000 Jackson Prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Poet Carl Phillips has received a $75,000 honor for a body of work which judges said displays exceptional talent. The group Poets & Writers announced Monday that the 61-year-old Phillips has won the Jackson Prize. Previous winners include Elizabeth Alexander, Claudia Rankine and current U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo. Phillips’ 15 books of poetry include “Wild Is the Wind,” “Pale Colors In a Tall Field” and “In the Blood.” His previous awards include the Los Angeles Times Book Prize and the Kenyon Review Award. Poets & Writers is a non-profit organization founded in 1970.