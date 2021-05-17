Raleigh County deputies promoted, recognized for heroic efforts

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. recognized and promoted several of its officers on Monday.



Sheriff Scott Van Meter, the West Virginia Deputy Sheriff's Association, and the Raleigh County Commission gave two special lifesaving awards to Deputy H.L. Harvey for his heroic efforts saving the life of a two-year-old a couple weeks ago.



The deputy was monitoring the call logs and came across an unresponsive toddler. Before medical help had even been dispatched, Deputy Harvey sprang into action and helped to revive the child, who had overdosed on drugs left in the home.



Deputy Harvey said he didn't do anything his fellow officers would have done. "If one of these deputies here or anyone working in this office had been in the same predicament, they would have done the same thing. And if another call like that comes in, I'll be there again."



The Sheriff's Dept. also promoted several officers on Monday.



Those promoted from Sgt. to Lt. include Greg Kade, Bill Killian, and Corey Suman.



Those promoted from Cpl. to Sgt. include Wayne Long and Justin Johnson.



Those promoted from Deputy to Cpl. include Roger Queen, Robert Robinson, Steve Fry, and Chris Bloxton.