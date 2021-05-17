Seven-year-old murder case headed to trial, suspect’s home confinement revoked

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A seven-year-old Beckley murder case will soon be headed to trial.



Jessica Lunceford was charged in 2014 for the murder of Sylvia Jean Washinton, 76, of Beckley.



According to police, Washington died as a result of violence in her East Beckley home on April 15, 2014. Lunceford, her caretaker at the time, was charged in her death.



Lunceford was granted bond in March of 2019 and has been on home confinement since that time. However, due to unpaid fees associated with home incarceration, Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield moved on Monday to have her taken off of home confinement.



It was a motion granted by Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick. "To let these payments slide is a slap in the face to the home confinement officers and the facility," the Judge said in his ruling.



Lunceford's trial will be set within 49 days.



The Beckley Police Department handled the investigation.