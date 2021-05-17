Showers and storms lead to unsettled weather for the first part of the work week

A few showers work in this morning then become more widespread during the afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms will work in as well.

Good news is we aren't looking at any storms to become severe, but lightning and heavy downpours are possible.

Temperatures this morning are in the upper 40s and 50s. We will see our highs only head into the upper 50s and 60s this afternoon. Expect cloudy skies all day and tonight.

Tonight we dry out temporarily with overnight lows in the 50s. A stray shower is still possible overnight, but more rain is on the way for Tuesday.

Much warmer for Tuesday as highs head into the upper 60s and 70s. Another cloudy day with the opportunity for a few showers and some storms during the afternoon and evening primarily. Again we aren't tracking any severe storms.

High pressure tries to extend into our area during the middle of the work week which will bring drier conditions. Temperatures keep warming up too! Highs by Wednesday are in the mid-upper 70s and 80s. 70s and 80s continue into next week (with most of the area seeing 80s) and even a few low 90s will be spotted for some of our viewing area.

Main points: unsettled for the first half of the work week, then dry and much warmer for the second half.