Showers/storms still likely on Tuesday, but we’ll be growing warmer!

A stalled out frontal boundary across the region will keep us unsettled into Tuesday. Up until 10 PM or so tonight, we could see a few hit-or-miss showers/thunderstorms, but many will just see lingering clouds. Tonight, lows will stay mild for this time of year, in the 50s.

Tomorrow will bring similar conditions to today, but we'll be a bit warmer! Highs will top off in the upper 60s and low 70s tomorrow under partly sunny skies. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms look likely, especially during the afternoon and evening, but at this time, severe weather does not look likely.

By Wednesday, high pressure will be building in aloft and we will begin to undergo a major warming and drying trend. Highs will be in the 70s (low 80s for some lower spots) for much of the area Wednesday, possibly climbing further into the 80s Thursday, and into Friday of this week. Make sure to stay tuned to WVVA News at 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!