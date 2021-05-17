Stratton Elementary students perform song in honor of Bill Withers Day in Beckley
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Bill Withers was honored during events in Beckley on Saturday, May 15.
The Raleigh County Historical Society hosted a Historic Marker Dedication for the new Bill Withers marker located across from Stratton Elementary School at 11:00 a.m. Bill Withers was a Grammy-winning singer/songwriter who grew up in Raleigh County and attended Stratton High School, which is now Stratton Elementary School.
While students were not able to perform due to COVID-19 restrictions, they are honoring Withers with a virtual performance of his hit song 'Lean on Me.'
The following students participated: Chrishay Jackson, Christian Lopez, Grace Fakess, Kyndre’a McKinney, Y’mani Dow, Dunia Chavarria-Amaya, Hezekiah Pittman, Maddison Davis, Kaylene Poe, Shamontay Chappell, Levi Ruff, Al-Tariek Deberry, and Jayden Hudnall.