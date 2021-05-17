Tazewell High School student receives appointment to US Air Force Academy

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -- A Tazewell High School student has received an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy.

Margaret Ridlehuber has been appointed as a cadet at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Ridlehuber will enter active service in June, and plans to work towards a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry.

An appointment to the United States Air Force Academy means Ridlehuber will earn a full undergraduate scholarship. Room and board, medical and dental care, and a monthly stipend are all included in the scholarship.

After graduation, she will become a commissioned officer in the United States Armed Forces.

Ridlehuber and other students going into Armed Service academies in Southwest Virginia were recognized by Congressman Morgan Griffith on Saturday in Wytheville.