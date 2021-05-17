Two dead following ATV crash in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Two people in Greenbrier County are dead, after an ATV accident Saturday.

The accident happened at the 2 MM of the South Fork of the Cherry River. The Richwood Detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to the wreck to find the individuals underneath the ATV and the embankment.

Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene from injuries suffered in the crash. The Richwood Detachment is continuing to investigate the crash.