Two deputies fired after videos of SC jail death released

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff says she has fired two deputies involved in the January death of a South Carolina jail inmate with mental health issues. The firings come days after the release of video clips showing deputies repeatedly deploying stun guns and kneeling on the man’s back before he stops moving. Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said Monday that she terminated Lindsay Fickett and Brian Houle after the clips showed them using pepper spray and stun guns on Jamal Sutherland. The 31-year-old Black man was booked into the jail on Jan. 4 on charges of third-degree assault and battery. Sutherland’s family is now pursuing civil litigation.