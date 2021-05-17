WVa to seek input from legislative leaders on stimulus funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he plans to reach out to leaders in the state Legislature to decide how to allocate the latest in federal stimulus funding. Justice says his staff is working on a spending plan for $678 million from the America Rescue Plan. He says House and Senate input will be sought next week. The funding represents half of what the state will receive to offset economic setbacks from the coronavirus pandemic. The state will receive the rest of its nearly $1.4 billion allotment next year. An additional $516 million is going to every county and some larger cities.