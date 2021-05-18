Adulterated wine suspected in deaths of Cambodian villagers

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Officials in Cambodia say eight villagers have died after drinking homemade rice wine that was probably adulterated. They said the victims had been drinking at the funeral of one of their neighbors. Rice wine is typically made in small batches in homes in the countryside and is popular at events such as weddings and funerals. Alcohol is sometimes added to boost the drink’s potency, but if not distilled properly can contain methanol, which can cause blindness or death. Several accidental poisonings are reported in Cambodia each year.