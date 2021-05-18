Albanian president calls impeachment probe committee illegal

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s president has Tuesday to appear before a parliamentary committee that is investigating whether he violated the country’s constitution and should be impeached. President Ilir Meta sent a 28-page long document to parliament Tuesday in which he said the investigative committee lacked legitimacy and that he would perform his duties while “ignoring any request coming from an anti-constitutional and illegal institution.” More than four dozen lawmakers from the governing Socialist Party have claimed that Meta failed in his constitutional duty to guarantee national unity by siding with the opposition before an April 25 parliamentary election. Meta argues that because the parliament elected last month has not convened, the outgoing assembly is ineligible to investigate him.