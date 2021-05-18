All 55 West Virginia Counties to participate in summer food service program

CHARLESTON W.VA (WVVA)- On Monday, Gov. Justice announced that all 55 county boards of education will participate in the USDA summer food service program.

the county boards of education throughout West Virginia, will also provide enrichment programs that include transportation and meal services in 375 locations.

29 community organizations stepped up to add 50 additional sites where meals are available to children. Gov. Justice said in a press conference. "There's already enough tragedy all around. We surely don't need our kids going hungry."

Currently 3,522 child care facilities are participating in the states meal service program. The West Virginia Department of Education, maintains an agreement with childcare and day care facilities to help operate the child nutrition programs.

Going forward the state intends to keep these programs open throughout the summer. Gov. Justice expressed his thanks to those who were able to make the it possible.

"I want to, again, say a special thanks to our State Board of Education under the leadership of President Miller Hall and all the 55 county boards who are helping with our kids, to make sure that they're fed. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."