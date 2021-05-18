BARH reduces COVID-19 testing to two days a week

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Due to an increase in vaccinations and a decrease in those getting tested, Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (BARH) is reducing the number of COVID-19 testing days at its clinic.



Instead of offering free testing Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., the Southern West Virginia Clinic will now offering drive through testing only on Mondays and Wednesdays during those same hours.



"As you know, Beckley ARH has been committed to treating more, testing more, and vaccinating more. And that's definitely a testament to what we've been able to do as a community," said ARH Marketing Mgr. Jeri Knowlton about more people getting vaccinated.



For those in need of a COVID-19 test who cannot make it to the clinic on Mondays and Wednesday, the DHHR has a full list of available sites at: Free COVID-19 Testing (wv.gov)