Blinken brings Biden’s anti-Trump climate policy to Iceland

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is touting the Biden administration’s abrupt shift in its predecessor’s climate policies as he visits Iceland for talks with senior officials from the world’s Arctic nations. In Reykjavik for a meeting of foreign ministers of the eight members of the Arctic Council, Blinken heralded President Joe Biden’s return to the Paris climate accord and determination to combat climate change. The Arctic is warming faster than the rest of the world and has been particularly hard hit by rising sea levels from melting sea ice and glaciers. Former President Donald Trump had alienated many in the Arctic and elsewhere with his dismissal of the phenomenon and withdrawal from the Paris agreement.