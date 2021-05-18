Class A All-State boy’s basketball teams released

(WVVA) - Thirteen area players have been named to the Class A All-State boy's basketball rosters.

A pair of James Monroe guards, Eil Allen and Shad Sauvage, land on the First Team. Allen, the sophomore, averaged better than 16 points, seven rebounds and eight assists per game. Sauvage put up nearly 22 points per game in his junior campaign.

Greenbrier West junior, Kaiden Pack, also joins those Mavericks on the First Team. He tallied nearly 21 points and seven boards per contest.

Greater Beckley Christian's Kaiden Smallwood earned a Second Team nod, as well. Nine more area players were named Honorable Mention.

The Class A All-State boy's basketball teams, as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, are as follows:

First Team

Eli Allen (James Monroe/So.)

Austin Ball (Ball/Jr.) (Captain)

Trevor Beresford (Cameron/Jr.)

Rye Gadd (Webster Co./Jr.)

Caleb May (Tug Valley/Jr.)

Kaiden Pack (Greenbrier West/Sr.)

Shad Sauvage (James Monroe/Jr.)

Caleb Strode (Tyler Consolidated/Jr.)

Second Team

Josh Alt (Pendleton Co./Sr.)

Caleb Blevins (Man/Jr.)

Ty Cain (Paden City/Sr.)

Mojo Chisler (Clay-Battelle/Sr.)

Jesse Muncy (Tolsia/Jr.)

Lucky Pulice (Madonna/Sr.)

Kaden Smallwood (Greater Beckley/Jr.)

Bailey Thompson (Pendleton Co./Sr.) (Captain)

Area Honorable Mention

Tony Bailey (Mount View), Chase Boggs (Greenbrier West), Josh Burks (James Monroe), Daniel Dobbs (River View), Logan Hatfield (Meadow Bridge), Judd Lankford (James Monroe), Jordan McInnis (Greater Beckley), Brandon Oscar (Greenbrier West), Noah White (Montcalm)