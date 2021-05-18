Darwin’s Arch loses its top due to erosion in Galapagos

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — The famed Darwin’s Arch in the Galapagos Islands has lost its top, and officials are blaming natural erosion of the stone. Ecuador’s Environment Ministry reported the collapse on its Facebook page on Monday. The rock structure is 43 meters (141 feet) high, 70 meters (230 feet) long and 23 meters (75feet) wide and it’s less than 1 kilometer (about half a mile) from Darwin Island. It’s a popular spot for scuba divers. The unique flora and fauna on remote islands are famed in part for inspiring Charles Darwin’s thoughts on evolution.