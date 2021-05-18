Dominican official charged with drug trafficking in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a Dominican congressman has been arrested in South Florida on drug trafficking charges. Federal prosecutors in Miami say 58-year-old Miguel Andres Gutierrez Diaz was arrested Monday night following an international flight from the Dominican Republic. A federal grand jury returned an indictment in March charging him and others with three counts. If convicted, Gutierrez Diaz faces a possible life sentence. Gutierrez Diaz is an elected member of the Chamber of Deputies of the Dominican Republic, which is the lower chamber of the nation’s Congress. According to the indictment, Gutierrez Diaz was part of a transnational drug ring that operated in the Dominican Republic, Colombia and the U.S.