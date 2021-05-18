Emergency Broadband Benefits Program set to kick off enrollment on May 12th

The FCC announced that consumers can start applying and enrolling for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program starting May 12th.

Government officials describe this to be a "temporary discount on monthly broadband bills for eligible families."

The federal Government is offering $50 a month to those who qualify for the EBB to pay for internet connections. The program also includes a one time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers.

Eligibility requires you to have an income that is at or below 135% of the federal poverty line. You could also be eligible if you participate in programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, or Lifeline among other prerequisites.

However it doesn't stop there, you could participate in this program if you "Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;

Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider's existing low-income or COVID-19 program."

The EBB is going to stay active until its $3.2 billion dollars budget runs out. Or until six months after The Department of Health and Human Services declares an end to the COVID-19 Health Emergency.

If you would like to learn more the EBB you can call the FCC at 833-511-0311 for a mail-in application. You can then return it along with copies of documents showing proof of eligibility to:

Emergency Broadband Support Center

P.O. Box 7081

London, KY 40742